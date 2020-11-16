Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former South Africa president testifies before commission

On Monday, Zuma launched an application for the chairman of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to recuse himself from the investigation, claiming that Zondo was biased against him. His lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane told the commission that Zuma felt that the commission chairman was biased against him, and that the selection of witnesses at the commission showed it already had conclusions about his guilt.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:08 IST
Former South Africa president testifies before commission

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appeared Monday before a state commission investigating serious allegations of corruption during his tenure as head of state from 2009 to 2018. It is the first time that Zuma has appeared before the commission since he abandoned his testimony at the commission more than a year ago. Zuma was forced to step down from his position as president in 2018 by his African National Congress party amid allegations of fraud and corruption.

The commission has no powers to prosecute, but other law enforcement agencies may follow up on information revealed at the commission and pursue criminal cases against those implicated. On Monday, Zuma launched an application for the chairman of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to recuse himself from the investigation, claiming that Zondo was biased against him.

His lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane told the commission that Zuma felt that the commission chairman was biased against him, and that the selection of witnesses at the commission showed it already had conclusions about his guilt. According to Sikhakhane, Zondo treated some of the witnesses with courtesy but this was not extended to Zuma. Zuma has previously stated that he felt as though he was on trial, and complained that some of the allegations that he had made against witnesses had not been investigated.

The commission's legal representative, Paul Pistorius, has dismissed Zuma's claims of bias, saying the real reason he wanted the chairman to recuse himself was because he was concerned that Judge Zondo would make adverse findings against him. He said Zuma's conduct at the commission, which includes failure to respond to some questions from the commission, showed that Zuma viewed it as a “political conspiracy to defeat the former president”.

It is alleged that during his tenure as president, among others, Zuma had allowed the involvement of members of the controversial Gupta family in the appointment of some ministers in his cabinet. The family, which has now been slapped with sanctions by the US Treasury Department for their alleged corrupt activities, is accused of using their proximity to Zuma to influence the awarding of lucrative government contracts to companies belonging to the Guptas and Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma.

Various testimonies from witnesses at the commission, including former cabinet ministers and lawmakers, have implicated Zuma in various allegations of corruption related to government contracts. Judgment on the recusal application is yet to be handed down.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Top Syria diplomat Moalem, soft-spoken defender of Assad, dies at 79

Syrias long-time foreign minister Walid al-Moalem, an unyielding defender of Syrian President Bashar al Assads bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked a decade-old conflict, died on Monday.The government gave no details of the ...

WRAPUP 6-With spotlight on the economy, Biden confers with leaders of corporate America

Buoyed by further progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, President-elect Joe Biden planned on Monday to consult with the CEOs of top U.S. companies and labor leaders before making a speech on reviving the nations pandemic-battered econom...

Asked not to consume alcohol, 2 men stab eatery owner to death

A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two men after he scolded them for eating and consuming alcohol near his house in northwest Delhis Jahangirpuri area, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Rajesh, runs an eate...

Life and livelihoods go together in fighting COVID-19, says WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday the challenge of the coronavirus was not a choice between life and livelihoods, but that they were both part of the same fight.It also said there was no time for complacency in confronting th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020