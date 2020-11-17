Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt to bring law against 'love jihad',5-year jail:minister

"The Madhya Pradesh government is working on bringing 'Dharma Swatantrya Bill' 2020 in the state assembly with a provision for a five-year rigorous imprisonment for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion by making it a cognisable and non-bailable offence. Such incidents are on the rise, which you call 'love jihad'," the home minister told reporters.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:44 IST
MP govt to bring law against 'love jihad',5-year jail:minister

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is planning to introduce Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 in the next session of the state Assembly in view of the rising incidents of "love jihad", state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said here on Tuesday. The bill proposes a rigorous imprisonment for the period of five years for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion, he told reporters and added that such offence will be non-bailable.

Other (proposed) provisions include making it mandatory for kin of the person being forced to convert to other faith for the purpose of marriage to file a complaint. "The Madhya Pradesh government is working on bringing 'Dharma Swatantrya Bill' 2020 in the state assembly with a provision for a five-year rigorous imprisonment for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion by making it a cognisable and non-bailable offence.

Such incidents are on the rise, which you call 'love jihad'," the home minister told reporters. The bill will also have a provision to declare such marriages null and void, the minister said.

Besides, those assisting in such acts will be made co-accused, he added. "It will be compulsory for family members of the person who is forced to convert for marriage, including his/her parents, brothers and sisters, to file a complaint on the matter," Mishra said.

It will be mandatory for the person who is being converted for marriage, and religious persons involved, to inform district magistrate concerned a month in advance about their decision, the minister said. The bill will be tabled in the next session of the Legislative Assembly, he added.

BJP-ruled Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are also mulling over bringing a law against religious conversion in the name of "love jihad", a term coined by right wing outfits opposing inter-faith marriages..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Athletes won't be forced to get COVID-19 vaccinations – IOC’s Bach

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday that athletes would not be forced to get COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, but he said they should as a demonstration of solidarity with the Japanese.Bac...

Robot enforces mask-wearing, distancing at store in Japan

A robot has signed on as the newest staff member at a store in Japan, taking on the job of ensuring customers wear masks and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Robovie, developed by Kyoto-based Advanced Tel...

Man who sustained injury in firing incident in TN dies

A 55 year-old man who was allegedly shot at and injured by a septuagenarian during a quarrel over a land dispute at Palani town on Monday succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, police said. Subramani, who was admitted to the Government Rajaj...

Thousands of police deploy on Greek uprising anniversary

Thousands of police officers have been deployed in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to prevent gatherings to mark the anniversary of the crushing of a 1973 student uprising against Greeces military junta. Nov. 17, the day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020