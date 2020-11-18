Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-IOC and WADA question why U.S. sport exempt from Rodchenkov Act

"These leagues were originally included in the Act but were subsequently removed without explanation. "If it is not good enough for American sports, why is it being imposed on the rest of the world?" Russia, which is appealing against a four-year ban from international sport over doping, rejected what it called a U.S. attempt to extend its jurisdiction beyond its borders. "We don't agree with this practice," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 00:23 IST
Doping-IOC and WADA question why U.S. sport exempt from Rodchenkov Act
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday acknowledged the passing of the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act in the U.S. Senate but questioned why American professional and college athletes are exempt from the legislation.

The Rodchenkov Act, named after the whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov who helped expose Russia's state-sponsored doping, will give U.S. justice officials the ability to pursue criminal penalties against anyone involved in doping at international events involving American athletes, sponsors or broadcasters. The legislation, passed unopposed in the U.S. Senate on Monday, now only needs the signature of the president to become law.

Professional leagues and college sports in the U.S. were included in the original draft of the bill, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), but were later removed. They also do not adhere to the World Anti-Doping Code. "The IOC continues to encourage the U.S. professional leagues, in which the most popular American athletes play, and the U.S. college sports organization (NCAA), from which the vast majority of the most successful U.S. athletes come, to apply the World Anti-Doping Code," the IOC said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, they are exempt from this new Act, and they have so far not accepted the World Anti-Doping Code." WADA also expressed concerns over the bill, saying it will destabilise the global anti-doping effort by extending U.S. jurisdiction beyond its own borders while giving U.S. professional and college athletes a free pass.

"We join other stakeholders around the globe in asking why this U.S. legislation, which purports to protect athletes and claims jurisdiction overseas, specifically excludes the hugely popular and influential professional and college leagues," said WADA president Witold Banka in a statement. "These leagues were originally included in the Act but were subsequently removed without explanation.

"If it is not good enough for American sports, why is it being imposed on the rest of the world?" Russia, which is appealing against a four-year ban from international sport over doping, rejected what it called a U.S. attempt to extend its jurisdiction beyond its borders.

"We don't agree with this practice," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday. "This cannot but cause concern." Russia was sanctioned last year after WADA concluded Moscow had planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests that could have helped identify drug cheats.

Athlete groups view the Rodchenkov Act as tool to bring justice to the anti-doping effort. WADA said it recognised positive elements of the U.S. bill but added that many of its members fear tit-for-tat legislation that would undermine the fight against doping.

"No nation has ever before asserted criminal jurisdiction over doping offences that occurred outside its national borders -- and for good reason," said WADA. "WADA remains concerned that by unilaterally exerting U.S. criminal jurisdiction over all global doping activity, the Act will likely undermine clean sport by jeopardizing critical partnerships and cooperation between nations."

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US hits East Africa's al-Qaida affiliate with new sanctions

The Trump administration is slapping new sanctions on Somalias al-Shabab extremist group, an al-Qaida-linked organisation responsible for multiple terrorist attacks in East Africa. The State Department announced it had imposed sanctions on ...

Netanyahu has 'warm' talk with Biden, 10 days after Democrat declares victory

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a warm conversation with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, Netanyahus office said, in a delayed and clear acknowledgement of Bidens election defeat of the Israeli leaders ally Donald Trump. The...

Investors pour $250 mln into new Africa pharmaceuticals company

A group of three founding investors is pouring 250 million into a new company to acquire and create biopharmaceuticals businesses across Africa that will improve the continents access to affordable drugs, they said on Tuesday.Africas pharma...

Doping-IOC and WADA question why U.S. sport exempt from Rodchenkov Act

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Tuesday acknowledged the passing of the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act in the U.S. Senate but questioned why American professional and college athletes are exempt from the legislation.The Rodchenkov Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020