DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 18

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

** HANOI - President of Argentina Mauricio Macri starts an official State visit to Vietnam to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, which comes at the invitation of President Nguyen Phu Trong. (to Nov.20) ** GENEVA - World Trade Organization to release report on G20 trade measures implemented since May expected to capture new barriers linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report comes just a few days before a planned virtual G20 summit – 1400 GMT. ** JERUSALEM - An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation arrived in Israel on Nov 2 and will meet with senior officials the next two weeks. The IMF will issue a preliminary report on Israel's economy and its policies on Nov 18. ** BERLIN - Officials from the IMF give a video conference as they conclude their virtual mission for the 2020 annual economic review (Article IV consultations) for Germany; opening remarks by the IMF's Mission Chief for Germany, Shekhar Aiyar – 1300 GMT. ** TOKYO - General David Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps of the U.S., meets with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo – 0500 GMT. ** DUBLIN - Irish foreign minister speaks at Brexit webinar – 1030 GMT. ** JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on a three-day visit to Israel, holds a three-way meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani – 1430 GMT. ABU DHABI - Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit the United Arab Emirates. (Final day) WASHINGTON, D.C. - A delegation of Uzbekistan led by Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov is on a working visit to the USA. (To Nov. 22) PARIS/TBILSI/Jerusalem/Doha/Abu Dhabi/Riyadh - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a briefing at the State Department that he would leave Friday for France and would then visit Turkey, Georgia, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia (to Nov. 23).

VILNIUS - Polish President Andrzej Duda will meet Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. (Final day) TBILISI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will pay a two-day visit to Georgia (Final day) JOHANNESBURG - South Africa holds its annual investment conference, with this year's gathering focused on helping drive an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic (Final day).

JERUSALEM - Bahrain's foreign minister will travel to Israel and is due to meet Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks to press on an EU directive on data governance. COLOMBO - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa delivers a special address to the nation on all TV and radio channels as the second wave of the coronavirus spread intensifies in the country. GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. VUKOVAR, Croatia – 29th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to rubble in a brutal three-month siege. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's offshore renewable energy strategy. BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis present the Commission's opinions on the draft budgetary plans. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 19 ** DUSHANBE - Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbayev will visit Tajikistan. (to Nov.20) ** BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to speak via video link at the APEC CEO Dialogues 2020, ahead of a leaders' virtual summit on "the Future Of International Cooperation". ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement Oliver Varhelyi speaks to European lawmakers on the ongoing situation in Serbia and Montenegro – 1545 GMT. ** CANBERRA - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is scheduled to speak via video link at the APEC CEO Dialogues 2020, ahead of a leaders' virtual summit on "APEC and the Path to Recovery". ** CANBERRA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend the APEC CEO Dialogues 2020 via video link, ahead of a leaders' virtual summit. Trudeau is to engage in a dialogue with one of the hosts on "the Future of Global Leadership". ** KABUL - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Afghanistan.

** BRUSSELS - EU ministers of internal market and industry meet via videoconference to discuss Europe's recovery. A press conference will follow at the end of the meeting – 0800 GMT. ** BERLIN - German economy minister holds news conference after meeting of EU competition ministers – 1230 GMT. GENEVA - World Trade Organization conference to mark its 25th anniversary with speakers to include General Council chair, deputy-director and U.S. and EU representatives – 1200 GMT. GENEVA - The WTO will hold a meeting on its annual budget, looking out for possible signs of Washington blocking it in a repeat of 2019. MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino to participate in women's global forum – 1030 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson and for international partnerships Jutta Urpilainen speak along German interior minister Horst Seehofer at an EU conference on migration – 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen gives keynote speech at the EU Parliament's "High-level interparliamentary conference on migration and asylum in Europe - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Leaders of the 27 countries forming the European Union will hold their second videoconference to discuss the EU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic - 1700 GMT KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact virtually with economic leaders, policymakers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (To Nov. 20) BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers – 0830 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 20 ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, French Finance/Economy Minister LeMaire plus ESA Director General Jan Woerner and Portuguese Science Minister Manuel Heitor holds news conference after EU ministers responsible for space meet – 1330 GMT. ** GENEVA - WTO meeting on intellectual property due to address COVID-19 waivers – 1000 GMT. ** BRUSSLES - European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova will make some on-the-record introductory remarks on 'How can Europe protect the rule of law in times of crisis?' followed by an off-the-record Q&A discussion with the audience – 1000 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is scheduled to speak at the APEC CEO Dialogues 2020 via video link, ahead of a leaders' virtual summit, on "Re-starting Asia Pacific Growth". WASHINGTON DC - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to speak at APEC business forum. KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will convene the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) virtually. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOV. 21 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh (to Nov. 22) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 22 BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 23

** BANGKOK - Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks about the economy at a business forum – 0200 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 24

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's pharmaceutical strategy. He will also speak on the EU's preparedness and resilience in health emergency situations. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's action plan on intellectual property. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25 GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women.

LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce a one-year plan for government spending which, he says, will focus on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and delivering on the government's plans to protect jobs. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 26

MUMBAI, India - 12th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 29 TEHRAN, Iran – 9th Anniversary of an Attack on the British Embassy by Dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters Angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (second round). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 30

ATHENS - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Athens following a recent online meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss IMF Article IV review mission to the euro area, economic performance of Cyprus, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Greece, the preparation of the December Euro Summit - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 1

BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers hold two days of video conference talks. (To Dec. 02) BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU-ASEAN Foreign Ministers. TOKYO - Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at Nikkei-hosted seminar on making Japan a global financial hub - 2330 GMT.

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2 BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Health Ministers.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova presents the European democracy action plan, a new strategy for the implementation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and a communication on the digitalization of the justice systems. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 3 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 04)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 7 ACCRA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 8 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11) BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 14 BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Energy Ministers.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 15

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol’s mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 17

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27 NIGER - Niger holds presidential and legislative elections CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. MONDAY, JAN. 18 ** BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

