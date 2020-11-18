Left Menu
Development News Edition

Espionage case: Court dismisses bail plea of freelance journalist

A Delhi court has denied bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested under stringent Official Secret Act on espionage charge. The court, however, dismissed the application saying that since the case was filed under stringent Official Secret Act, the maximum period of custody was 90 days instead of 60 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:34 IST
Espionage case: Court dismisses bail plea of freelance journalist

A Delhi court has denied bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested under stringent Official Secret Act on espionage charge. He has been accused of passing sensitive information about India's border strategy, Army's deployment and procurement, and foreign policy to Chinese intelligence agencies.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vasundhra Chhaunkar dismissed the bail application of the accused who had sought release on the ground that police did not file the charge sheet within the mandatory 60 days. The court, however, dismissed the application saying that since the case was filed under stringent Official Secret Act, the maximum period of custody was 90 days instead of 60 days. “National Security is of paramount importance and therefore, the Legislature has enacted this Special Act providing strict punishment of imprisonment extendable to 14 years for offence under Section 3 of the said Act.

“Considering the nature of extensive investigation required in such serious offences and the above observations, this court has no hesitation in holding that the right of default bail has not yet accrued in favour of the accused as the punishment under Section 3 of the Official Secret Act will squarely be covered by Section 167 (2)(a)(i) of CrPC where the maximum period of custody will be 90 days and not 60 days,” the judge said. Sharma was arrested on September 14 by the Special Cell based on Indian intelligence inputs, and police seized some defence classified documents from his house.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

7.5 per cent quota to usher in over 400 seats for govt school

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the 7.5 per cent reservation provided to government school students in medical education would ensure over 400 such seats for them this year, as against the mere six earlier. The gov...

Indian worker in Singapore charged for violating COVID-19 guidelines

A 25-year-old Indian national working in Singapore was charged on Wednesday for violating COVID-19 guidelines, according to a media report. Parthiban Balachandran was charged with three counts under the Infectious Diseases Act, Channel News...

Universities of Takshashila, Nalanda can provide inspiration to deal with today's challenges: Prez

In dealing with present-day challenges, one can draw inspiration from the ancient universities of Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila and Vallabhi which had set high standards of teaching and research, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednes...

Job done coach: Babar Azam pays tribute to Dean Jones after PSL triumph

Karachi Kings Babar Azam has paid tribute to late Dean Jones following the teams maiden Pakistan Super League PSL title win. Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday by five wickets in the final to lift the title. Azam played an u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020