Man shot dead in Nagpur in broad daylight

Two unidentified assailants shot dead a 35-year-old man near Ashirwad Nagar in Nagpur city on Wednesday afternoon, the police said. The killing in broad daylight created panic in the area.

Umesh Dhoble, the deceased, was a vegetable vendor who lived in Somalwada, the police said. According to eyewitnesses, Dhoble arrived on a motorbike with two persons in Bank Colony Area where he had an argument with the duo.

One of them shot Dhoble in the head from a pistol and they fled from the area, the police said. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries late in the evening.

A case of murder has been registered at Sakkardara police station and further probe is on..