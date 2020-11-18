Delhi court dismisses bail petition of lawyer accused of forging signatures of Union Home Minister, UP CM

A Delhi court has dismissed bail petition of an arrested lawyer, accused of allegedly preparing fake letters by forging signatures of Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for the purpose of appointment as Special Public Prosecutor in the Narcotics Control Bureau. Metropolitan Magistrate Ashwini Panwar while rejecting the bail plea stated that keeping in view the entire facts and circumstances of the present case, bail application deserves to be dismissed.

"Keeping in view the nature and gravity of the offences involved applicant/accused deserves no leniency on the ground that he is a legal practitioner since 1991 as grave allegations of forging recommendation letters have been levelled against the applicant/accused. The alleged forgery was done for the purpose of securing appointment as Special Public Prosecutor," he said. Advocate Shahid Ahmad, who was representing accused Rakesh Kumar Awasthi, submitted that applicant is a practising advocate having good antecedents and has been falsely implicated in the present case.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly prepared forged letters by forging the signatures of Home Minister and UP Chief Minister for the purpose of appointment as Special Public Prosecutor in NCB. (ANI)