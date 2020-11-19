Left Menu
Dilip Ghosh gets bail in case over comments against police

Hearing both the parties, the court granted bail to Ghosh. The judge also approved Ghosh's prayer for the transfer of the case to the special court in North 24 Parganas, set up in every district for trying MPs and MLAs in connection with cases registered against them..

PTI | Burdwan | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:13 IST
Dilip Ghosh gets bail in case over comments against police

A court in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Thursday granted bail to BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh in connection with alleged unsavoury remarks about the police. Chief Judicial Magistrate Sujit Kumar Bandopadhyay granted bail to Ghosh on a bond of Rs 2,000.

The BJP MP's lawyers submitted before the court that the investigation in the case has already been completed and a charge sheet has been filed before the trial court. They prayed for his bail, submitting that Ghosh is the state president of a political party and is a Lok Sabha MP and that he has appeared before the court in connection with the case.

The state government lawyer told the court that a charge sheet has been submitted before the magistrate court in the case on a complaint filed by a local resident over Ghosh's comments against the state police while addressing a public meeting at Raina in the district. Hearing both the parties, the court granted bail to Ghosh.

The judge also approved Ghosh's prayer for the transfer of the case to the special court in North 24 Parganas, set up in every district for trying MPs and MLAs in connection with cases registered against them..

