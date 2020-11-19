Raninder Singh appears before ED in connection with FEMA case
Raninder Singh, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate office on Thursday for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:25 IST
Raninder Singh, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate office on Thursday for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). "We have nothing to hide. We will continue to cooperate and come here as many times as required," Raninder Singh said.
Singh had sought adjournment from appearing before the economic offences watchdog on the previous summons, on November 6 and October 27, as he was required to be present before Parliamentary Committee in relation to Olympic Games 2021. A case was filed in the matter after the Income Tax department reportedly received intelligence that Singh was allegedly holding an offshore account in the Alpine nations. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Amarinder Singh
- Singh
- Alpine
- Raninder Singh
ALSO READ
Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws
Punjab farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway to protest farm laws
Universities, colleges to re-open in Punjab from November 16
Punjab BJP delegation seeks Railway Minister's intervention to resume train services in state
BJP delegation seeks Railway Minister's intervention to resume train services in Punjab