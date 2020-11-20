Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court clears path for 8th federal execution

The US Supreme Court is clearing the path for the federal government to carry out the execution of a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive.

PTI | Terrehaute | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:15 IST
Supreme Court clears path for 8th federal execution

The US Supreme Court is clearing the path for the federal government to carry out the execution of a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive. The high court's ruling late Thursday night overturned an earlier court order that had halted Orlando Hall's execution. An appeal in the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia remains pending.

Hall, 49, was among five men convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994. He would be the eighth federal inmate put to death since the Trump administration resumed federal executions this year after a pause of nearly two decades. His attorneys have raised a number of concerns in their legal challenges and appeals, including constitutional questions and concerns over the federal Bureau of Prisons' protocols for executions.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Titan shares gain on business growth

Shares of Titan Company on Thursday touched a 52-week high and closed in the green after the company reported growth in businesses. The scrip opened on a bullish note at Rs 1,279 and then touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,345 on the BSE. It se...

Hong Kong has entered fourth COVID-19 wave, say experts

Hong Kongs top infectious disease experts on Thursday local time warned the government that the fourth wave of COVID-19 has begun in the city and called for urgent action. This came after the health officials here reported over 30 confirmed...

Shahid Afridi in cricket administration? might just happen someday, says the big-hitter

Its not an immediate goal for him but former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says he wouldnt mind trying his hand at cricket administration some time in future to give back to the game in his country. Speaking to PTI, the flamboyant all-r...

Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies due to coronavirus

Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died due to coronavirus, the countrys President Aleksandar Vucic said on his official Instagram account on Friday.I was honored to know you. People like you never depart, Vucic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020