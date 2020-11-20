PM to lay foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday via video conferencing. The PMO said in a statement on Friday that Modi will also interact with village water and sanitation committee members during the event. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The PMO said the projects will provide household tap water connections in all rural households of 2,995 villages and will benefit about 42 lakh population of these districts. Village water and sanitation committees have been constituted in all these villages, and they will have the responsibility of operation and maintenance. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 5,555.38 crore. The projects are planned to be completed in 24 months.The projects are part of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' announced by the prime minister on August 15 last year. It aims to provide functional household tap connections to every rural home of the country by 2024. At the time of announcement of the mission, out of 18.93 crore rural households, only 3.23 crore households (17 per cent) had tap water connections, meaning that 15.70 crore houses will have to be provided with tap connections in the next four years. The PMO said in the last 15 months, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2.63 crore households have been given tap water connections and at present about 5.86 crore (30.67 per cent) rural households have tap water connections.