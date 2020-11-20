Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riot case: Court extends judicial custody of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam till November 23

A Delhi Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Umar Khalid and research scholar Sharjeel Imam, till November 23, in connection with communal violence in North-East Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:32 IST
Delhi riot case: Court extends judicial custody of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam till November 23
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Umar Khalid and research scholar Sharjeel Imam, till November 23, in connection with communal violence in North-East Delhi. The duo was produced before the court from Tihar Jail through video conferencing.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat while extending the judicial custody also informed that Delhi Police is going to file a charge-sheet in the case in the next 1-2 days. Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid were arrested by Delhi Police for their alleged role in the communal violence that took place in North-East Delhi in the month of February this year. Both are also booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

According to Delhi Police, the present case pertains to a multi-layered conspiracy and pre-planned riots in Delhi. Police have submitted that on March 6, specific information was received in the Crime Branch that the communal riot during February 23-26, 2020 in Delhi were pre-planned and the same was hatched by one Umar Khalid a former student of JNU, and his associates, all linked with different-different groups.

"As per pre-planned conspiracy, the accused Umar Khalid gave provoking speeches at various places and appealed the Muslim minority community gathering to block roads and other public places during the visit of US President Donald Trump on February 24-25, so that propaganda may be flashed at an international platform that the Muslim minority in India are being tortured," the police said. " In order to achieve these objectives, the firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles, stones, slingshots, and other dangerous articles were procured at various places including Maujpur, Jafarabad, Chand Bagh, Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar, in Delhi. On February 23 as per pre-planned conspiracy, the children and ladies were sent to block Jafarabad Metro Station to create tension and riots in the area," police continued.

It further said that consequently, upon a pre-planned conspiracy, on February 23-24, different groups started riots in various parts of North East and Shahdara Districts of Delhi causing the death of over 50 people, while hundreds of others were injured and huge loss of government, public and private properties occurred. Police have registered over 750 cases related to the riots in different police stations of Shahdara and North-East districts of Delhi.

Over 250 charge-sheets have been filed in the riots related cases against 1153 accused (571 Hindus and 582 Muslims). All these cases are pending before the Special Courts constituted for the trial. In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will take legal action against CA candidates sending threat mails to exam centres: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI has warned candidates appearing for CA exams against sending threat mails to examination centers, saying legal action will be initiated for such misdemeanor. In a statement, the ICAI said...

Lawyer, family of Kerala journalist can meet him in jail, UP govt tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Friday that an advocate can meet Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped, in jail...

Canada visa application centres to accept biometric enrolments for select categories

VFS Global on Friday said it will resume biometrics enrolments for Canada visa applications in select categories, including family and students, across India. Effective November 25, Canada visa applicants who have submitted online applicati...

PM Modi extends greetings to people on Chhath festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhath festival on Friday. In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said, Best wishes to the people of the country on Chhath which is the mega festival of worshipping the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020