Maha: Three missing men found dead in Shahapur

Bodies of three men reported missing by their relatives were recovered from a forested area in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:37 IST
Bodies of three men reported missing by their relatives were recovered from a forested area in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, police said. The bodies were found hanging from a tree in a highly decomposed state in the jungle of Chande village near Khardi in the afternoon hours, an official said.

The deceased Nitin Bere (35) Mahendra Dubele (30) and Mukesh Dhavat (22) had been reported missing by their relatives on November 14, the official said. The bodies have been sent to the Shahapur rural hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain if the trio was killed or they had committed suicide.

