DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 20

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, NOV. 20 ** NEW YORK CITY, United States - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the news media ahead of a meeting of the G20 – 1730 GMT.

** KUALA LUMPUR - U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will attend a virtual summit of Asia Pacific leaders to discuss the coronavirus and global economic recovery. ** KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin gives a news conference after APEC 2020 comes to a close – 1530 GMT. ** NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit via videocall – 1230 GMT. ** HANOI - ASEAN+3(China, Japan and S.Korea) on Energy Meeting (AMEM+3) and East Asia Summit Energy Ministers Meeting, including ASEAN+3 and other nations such as U.S., Australia, New Zealand, India and Russia take place virtually, chaired by Vietnam – 0330 GMT. ** RIYADH - Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir addresses G20 panel labeled "G20 to reconnect the world" – 1200 GMT. HANOI - President of Argentina Mauricio Macri starts an official State visit to Vietnam to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, which comes at the invitation of President Nguyen Phu Trong. (Final day) WASHINGTON, D.C. - A delegation of Uzbekistan led by Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov is on a working visit to the USA. (To Nov. 22) PARIS/TBILSI/Jerusalem/Doha/Abu Dhabi/Riyadh - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a briefing at the State Department that he would leave Friday for France and would then visit Turkey, Georgia, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia (to Nov. 23).

DUSHANBE - Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbayev will visit Tajikistan. (Final day) KUALA LUMPUR - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend the APEC CEO Dialogues 2020 via video link, ahead of a leaders' virtual summit. Trudeau is to engage in a dialogue with one of the hosts on "the Future of Global Leadership". (Final day) KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact virtually with economic leaders, policymakers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (Final day) BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel give a press conference ahead of G20 meeting in Saudi Arabia – 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, French Finance/Economy Minister LeMaire plus ESA Director General Jan Woerner and Portuguese Science Minister Manuel Heitor holds news conference after EU ministers responsible for space meet – 1330 GMT. GENEVA - WTO meeting on intellectual property due to address COVID-19 waivers – 1000 GMT. BRUSSLES - European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova will make some on-the-record introductory remarks on 'How can Europe protect the rule of law in times of crisis?' followed by an off-the-record Q&A discussion with the audience – 1000 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is scheduled to speak at the APEC CEO Dialogues 2020 via video link, ahead of a leaders' virtual summit, on "Re-starting Asia Pacific Growth". WASHINGTON DC - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to speak at APEC business forum. KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will convene the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) virtually - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 21

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference call with leaders of the G20. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh (to Nov. 22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 22

** BERLIN - Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz hold press conference after virtual G20 summit – 1600 GMT. BURKINA FASO – Burkina Faso President Election. BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 23 ** MOSCOW/BAKU - Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif visit to Moscow and Baku is aimed at "talking to the regional parties" (To Nov. 24) ** MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif – 1200 GMT. BANGKOK - Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks about the economy at a business forum – 0200 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Development ministers meet via videoconference – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 24 ** TOKYO - China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Japan for a two-day visit, meets with Japan's counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo. (To Nov. 25) BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's pharmaceutical strategy. He will also speak on the EU's preparedness and resilience in health emergency situations.

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's action plan on intellectual property. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

** SEOUL - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will visit Seoul for talks with her counterpart Kang Kyung-wha, they will discuss bilateral and regional issues, including North Korea and the coronavirus pandemic. (To Nov. 27) MINSK – Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Belarus, in order to participate in a joint session of the boards of the ministries of foreign affairs of Russia and Belarus. (to NOV. 26) GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women. LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce a one-year plan for government spending which, he says, will focus on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and delivering on the government's plans to protect jobs. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 26 ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for justice Didier Reydners speaks to European lawmakers on the new consumer agenda – 1600 GMT. MUMBAI, India - 12th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 27 ** BRUSSELS - European ministers of research meet via videoconference to discuss the EU's new research and development investment targets, the state of play of the EU's budget talks and the EU's Open Science Cloud – 0900 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 29 TEHRAN, Iran – 9th Anniversary of an Attack on the British Embassy by Dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters Angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (second round). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 30

ATHENS - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Athens following a recent online meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss IMF Article IV review mission to the euro area, economic performance of Cyprus, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Greece, the preparation of the December Euro Summit - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 1

BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers hold two days of video conference talks. (To Dec. 02) BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU-ASEAN Foreign Ministers. TOKYO - Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at Nikkei-hosted seminar on making Japan a global financial hub - 2330 GMT.

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2 BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Health Ministers.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova presents the European democracy action plan, a new strategy for the implementation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and a communication on the digitalization of the justice systems. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 3 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 04)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 7 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 8 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9 ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the bloc's sustainability requirements for batteries in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11) BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DEC. 11 BRUSSELS – Euro Summit. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 14 BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Energy Ministers.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 15

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol’s mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 17

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27 NIGER - Niger holds presidential and legislative elections CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 14

** UGANDA - Uganda to hold presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 ** BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx