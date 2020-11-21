Left Menu
Delhi HC refuses to interfere with proposed demolition of Hanuman Temple in Chandani Chowk

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere with North Delhi Municipal Corporation's (DMC) decision proposing to demolish a Hanuman Temple at Katra Dulia in Chandani Chowk here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:41 IST
Delhi HC refuses to interfere with proposed demolition of Hanuman Temple in Chandani Chowk
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

This comes after an application was moved by Manokamna Siddh of the Hanuman Seva Samiti, a registered Society, praying inter alia for intervention in the writ petition.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad observed that vide order dated November 14, 2019, the High Court had rejected the report of the Religious Committee headed by Lieutenant Governor, GNCTD that had recommended that the temple ought to continue to exist at the site. The said order was taken in appeal by the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT). Vide order dated July 13, the Supreme Court disposed of the appeal in view of the statement made on behalf of the Government of Delhi that it would move a suitable application before the High Court for further directions, as may be warranted.

"Once such a liberty was granted to the GNCTD, and so far, GNCTD has not approached this court for any relief, we see no reason to entertain that application for intervention which is nothing but an attempt to reagitate the same issue that has been considered and rejected by an earlier order dated 14.11.2019," the court said. "The prayer made in the application for intervention is declined. The application is dismissed," the court said.

The Counsel for the applicant Samiti submitted that the applicant has been entrusted with the upkeep of the Hanuman Temple, at Katra Dulia, Main Chandani Chowk, and is aggrieved by the order dated October 31, 2020, issued by the North DMC proposing to demolish the temple on November 1. However, the temple has not been demolished till now. (ANI)

