UP official suspended over 'indiscipline'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered on Saturday the suspension of the Sambhal district development officer following allegations of indiscipline

Bareilly division joint development commissioner has been made the investigating officer to probe the matter, the government said

Adityanath ordered the suspension of District Development Officer Ramsevak "for violating the orders of senior officials, not sending the reports under the IGRS, leaving the district headquarters without permission", the chief minister's office said.