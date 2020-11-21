UP official suspended over 'indiscipline'PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered on Saturday the suspension of the Sambhal district development officer following allegations of indiscipline
Bareilly division joint development commissioner has been made the investigating officer to probe the matter, the government said
Adityanath ordered the suspension of District Development Officer Ramsevak "for violating the orders of senior officials, not sending the reports under the IGRS, leaving the district headquarters without permission", the chief minister's office said.
