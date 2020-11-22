Left Menu
Maha: Couple found dead at home in Palghar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 10:33 IST
A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide at their home in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. The incident came to light on Friday night after some neighbours of the couple alerted the police when they did not see any light in their house in Vasai area here, they said.

The police broke open the door of the house and found the woman, Jyoti Chavan (23), lying dead on a bed and her husband, Rahul Chavan, hanging from a ceiling hook in the hall, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar commissionerate's assistant police inspector Archana Dusane said. No suicide note was found in the house, she said.

The official said it is suspected that the man first killed his wife and then ended his own life. The man worked as a security guard at a Metro station in Andheri area of neighbouring Mumbai, she said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and its report is awaited, she said, adding that as of now, the police have registered a case of accidental death..

