New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . DEL24 JK-LD FIRING Pakistan targets villages, forward posts along IB, LoC in J-K Jammu: Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said on Sunday. .

DEL31 JK-TUNNEL-OPERATION Massive anti-tunnelling operation on along IB in JK's Samba Jammu: A massive operation is underway near the International border in Samba sector to unearth an underground tunnel which was suspected to have been used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists to sneak into the country from Pakistan, said officials on Sunday. . DEL14 JK-DRONE Drone sighted near LoC, search operation launched Jammu: A Pakistani drone was sighted hovering in the skies near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district following which the Army has launched a search operation, officials said on Sunday. .

DEL29 UP-PM-2NDLD PROJECT PM lays foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday bemoaned the lack of development in UP's Vindhyachal for decades after Independence and said despite resources, the region faced scarcity. . DES12 UP-MULAYAM-BIRTHDAY As Mulayam Singh Yadav turns 81, CM prays to Lord Ram for his long life Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday wished Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 81st birthday. .

DES5 UP-PARTIES Local parties want to show small is big in 2022 UP assembly polls Lucknow: Buoyed by the performance of smaller parties in the Bihar Assembly elections, some regional and local outfits in Uttar Pradesh are likely to revise their strategy for the 2022 state assembly polls to prove that small is big. . DES14 RJ-GEHLOT-CORONA REVIEW Amid infection resurge in Rajasthan, CM accord top priority to save lives Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and reminded officials of the government’s top priority to save lives and ensure strict compliance of anti-pandemic precautions by people..