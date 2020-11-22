Man, woman found dead in UP's Mathura

A man and a woman, who were in a relationship, allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in a village here, police said on Sunday. The man's body was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village, while the woman hanged herself from a tree near her house, they said.

According to villagers, the two were related and in a relationship which was not approved by their families. The woman was supposed to get married on November 26, police said. The incident took place in Piprauli village under Mant Police Station, they said.

The woman had an injury mark on the neck, a police officer said, adding that a knife was found near her body. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the exact cause of the death will be ascertained soon, the officer said.