Ukraine president tests negative for coronavirus -statement

Ukraine president tests negative for coronavirus -statementReuters | Kiev | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:24 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after previously contracting it and spending time in a government hospital, he said in a statement on Monday.
"I finally have a negative coronavirus test result," Zelenskiy said. "One way or another, I'm already at work today. The day will be busy, but I am very happy to dive into the work as usual."
