Building collapses in Kanpur, rescue operation on

At least one person was seriously injured when a three-storey dilapidated residential building collapsed here on Monday night, police said

There was panic as rumours that several people residing in the building in the congested Coolie Bazar area of the city were feared to be trapped under the debris, the Kanpur Police public relations officer said

Rescue operations were launched, and a person trapped under the debris has been rescued and immediately rushed to a hospital. Police officers, including Kanpur Deputy Inspector General Preetinder Singh, rushed to the spot to supervise the operation, the official said.