Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT expresses concern over non-use of funds for victims of hazardous substance accidents

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed concern over non-utilisation of over Rs 800 crores meant for the victims who suffered accidents in the process of handling hazardous substances and asked the Environment Ministry to look into this aspect and take necessary action.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:01 IST
NGT expresses concern over non-use of funds for victims of hazardous substance accidents
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed concern over non-utilisation of over Rs 800 crores meant for the victims who suffered accidents in the process of handling hazardous substances and asked the Environment Ministry to look into this aspect and take necessary action. "We find it to be a travesty of justice that even after 29 years of the enactment of a laudable welfare legislation and in spite of deposit of huge amount meant for the needy victims, the amount remains unutilised to the detriment of the victims for whose benefit the law was enacted," a bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, said.

The tribunal also recommended that there is an urgent need for bridging gaps in existence and enforcement of such law by all concerned. "The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change being nodal Ministry may look into this aspect and take necessary action. Industrial chemical accidents lead to injury to workers and fatalities," the NGT said in its order dated November 20.

It said that there is a need to link liability risk policies to be taken by the industries under the PLI Act, 1991 with the consent conditions under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 as well as the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Rules. The NGT said that state pollution control boards and pollution control committee may ensure that industries required to take policies under PLI Act, 1991 are not granted with Consents under the Water and Air Acts and the Authorization under Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986 till such a policy is obtained.

The bench urged the National Legal Service Authority and the State Legal Service Authorities, constituted under the Legal Service Authority Act, 1987, for assistance to the victims of injustice to access justice to look into the matter and take such action as may be found appropriate at their end. It also acknowledged that an amount of Rs 881 crores has been deposited till March 31 with the Fund Manager, United India Insurance Company Ltd but there was no information whether any amount has been utilised.

The green tribunal was hearing an application filed by Gyan Prakash, who raised the issue relating to the non-utilisation of more than Rs 800 crore meant towards Environment Relief Fund under the Public Liabilities Insurance Act, 1991 (PLI Act, 1991) for victims of accidents in the process of handling hazardous substances. According to the applicant, who has retired from the Central Government service, Ministry of Defence and is conversant with the issue and the fund is lying unutilised.

The tribunal noted that the purpose for which the law was enacted is not being achieved and the victims are suffering on account of ignorance and even Collectors who are required to publish information are not doing so. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dele Alli pulls off "outrageous catch" as Tottenham players play cricket

Tottenhams Dele Alli on Monday stunned everyone by pulling off an outrageous catch as he played cricket with his teammates. Alli took to Twitter and shared a video of him playing cricket with his teammates. In the video, after the batsman h...

Junior engineer, held by CBI for 'sexual exploitation' of children, tests positive for COVID-19

A junior engineer of the irrigation department, arrested by the CBI for alleged sexual exploitation of children, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. The junior engineer, Ram Bhavan, who is lodged in the Banda jail f...

Maha: Jayakwadi dam water released for irrigation

The Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtras Aurangabad district is filled to its maximum storage capacity due to good rains this year and water is being discharged from it for the purpose of irrigation, an official said on Tuesday. The release of wat...

Soccer-Arsenal's Pepe apologises for red card at Leeds

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has apologised after being sent off for headbutting Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski in Sundays goalless draw in the Premier League. Pepe was red carded in the 51st minute after VAR officials spotted the inci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020