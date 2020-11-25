Left Menu
Women from rural areas facing heinous crimes, helplessly hoping for remedial measures:Ex-SC judge

Women from poor and marginalised sections of the society, especially in rural areas, are facing heinous crimes and “helplessly” hoping for necessary remedial measures, former Supreme Court judge Justice P V Reddi said on Wednesday. Inspite of the measures that are being taken, cases go unreported especially in rural areas,” the former judge said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:51 IST
Women from poor and marginalised sections of the society, especially in rural areas, are facing heinous crimes and “helplessly” hoping for necessary remedial measures, former Supreme Court judge Justice P V Reddi said on Wednesday. He said merely passing messages through electronic media and organising closed door seminars may not have enough impact as these are seldom heard by people who really need to be sensitised and need guidance. “In the recent times when women are recognised in every field, sexual offences have been on the increase, besides cases of aggravated forms of violence like acid attacks. Many women are facing harassment and torture, domestic ones as well as in the workplace.

“Women and girls with deformity are completely neglected. Aggravated forms of rapes such as gangrape combined with brutal violence, rape of girl child of tender years, heinous rapes of daughters by human monsters I must say are being reported repeatedly. Those from poor and marginalised sections of the society, especially in rural areas are facing these helplessly hoping for necessary remedial measures,” he said. Justice Reddi was speaking at a national webinar workshop on "Constitutional Protection & Social Treatment towards Women in India" organised by NGO Citizen's Rights Trust, The former apex court judge further said the law and legal system, investigation process and preventive action should be strengthened and social awareness should be created along with sensitisation and support systems.

Justice Reddi said there has been slackness and indifference especially when the accused in cases related to crimes against women have “powerful connections”. “Vigilance to check crimes have definitely increased but if we talk of realities and ground level situations, everyone of us feel we have miles to go. Progress we have made is still felt inadequate. The need and demand of more effective implementation of laws is ever-growing. “Things have certainly improved yet the gap between ideal and ground level situations persists substantially on many fronts. Inspite of the measures that are being taken, cases go unreported especially in rural areas,” the former judge said. He further said as far as heinous crimes are concerned, the fear of detection is most important, which is likely to have a deterrent effect on the offender.

“And this fear of detection is likely to have a deterrent effect. This fear can be instilled only through a dedicated policing system. The cases of harassment and sexual offences against women still go unreported though things have substantially improved. In rural areas, they suffer from fear of further violence,” Justice Reddi said. He added that to prevent such crimes, an adequate intelligence network should be put in place which is utterly lacking now. “The social activists must be able to coordinate with law enforcement agencies and there should be periodical meetings. This is only possible if the initial step is taken by the government. “As fas as the social awareness and sensitisation campaigns are concerned the modalities should change. Organising closed door seminars and merely passing messages through electronic media may not have enough impact an are seldom heard by people who really need to be sensitised and need guidance,” the former judge said.

He noted that easy accessibility of pornography has also been one of the causes for crimes against women as men try to “satisfy their lust through violence”. Justice Reddi said local and powerful bullies demand sexual favours and ensure such incidents go unreported. “This unfortunate incident is still continuing. We have women police stations and centres confined to cities,” Justice Reddi added.

