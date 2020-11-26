Left Menu
Mortal remains of Ahmed Patel reaches his native place in Gujarat's Bharuch

The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who died following COVID complications at the age of 71, was on Wednesday night brought to his native place in Bharuch where his last rites would be performed.

ANI | Bharuch (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:45 IST
The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who died following COVID complications at the age of 71, was on Wednesday night brought to his native place in Bharuch where his last rites would be performed. The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last in the wee hours of Wednesday, after fighting the related complications for over a month.

Patel started his political journey in the Congress Youth Wing and became a highlighted leader during the Janta Party period after Emergency. He was elected as a councillor of Bharuch Municipality of Gujarat at the age of 25 and went on to become the political secretary of Sonia Gandhi. He remained a bridge during the UPA-I tenure between the party and the government. He represented Gujarat eight times in the Parliament, including three times in the lower house between 1977-1989. He represented Congress five times in the Upper House since 1993. (ANI)

