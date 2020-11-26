Maha Governor reads out preamble on Constitution Day

Maha Governor reads out preamble on Constitution DayPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:12 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Thursday read out the preamble to the Constitution along with the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of the 'Constitution Day'
According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the officers and staff reiterated the resolve of the nation to constitute India into a "sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic" on the occasion.
