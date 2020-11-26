Left Menu
Power bills issue: MNS workers detained for protest march bid

The party tried to take out the morcha to Thane district collectorate to protest over the power bills issue, even as the police had refused permission for it in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, the police official said. "Over 200 workers assembled at the party office here, from where they started walking towards the collectorate shouting slogans over the issue.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:43 IST
Over 200 workers and local functionaries of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained in Thane city by the police on Thursday after they tried to take out a protest march without permission over the issue of inflated power bills, an official said. The party tried to take out the morcha to Thane district collectorate to protest over the power bills issue, even as the police had refused permission for it in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, the police official said.

"Over 200 workers assembled at the party office here, from where they started walking towards the collectorate shouting slogans over the issue. However, they were taken into custody by the police," he said. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has been facing criticism from the opposition parties in the state over the issue of inflated electricity bills that the consumers received during the pandemic.

