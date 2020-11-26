Cyclone: Prohibitory order in Puducherry lifted

Puducherry, Nov 26 (PTI): In view of the cyclone, a prohibitory order that has been in force here since November 24 to prevent movement of people and also gathering was lifted on Thursday. Rescinding the order imposed under section 144 CrPC, District Magistrate Purva Garg said preliminary assessment ofcyclone-related evacuation, rescue and relief work was undertaken by the territorial administration, and there was no loss of life or major damage reported from anywhere in the Union Territory.

The prohibitory order, enforced till 6 am today since November 24, has been rescinded, she said. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, in her voice message to the people of Puducherry, thanked them for their cooperation because of which the administration was able to tide over the cyclone and ensure safety to life and property.

Reports from District Collectors of Puducherry and Karaikal said except for the fall of the trees, there was no damage to properties. "I thank the Centre too for deploying NDRF to help the territorial government rise to any exigency during the cyclone along with the India Reserve Battalion, a standby police force, to rise to any exigency," said Bedi.

Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A Anbarasu told PTI that normalcy has returned to Puducherry and there has been no damage to property or loss of life. He said wherever there was disruption in power supply, it was being restored without loss of time.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited several water-logged housing colonies and directed the local administration department to drain out flood water with the help of the motors..