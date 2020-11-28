Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM9 PM-VACCINE-2ND LD AHMEDABAD Guj: Modi reviews vaccine development at Zydus Cadila facility Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, as he began his three-city visit to review ongoing coronavirus vaccine development work. .

BOM10 MH-CHARGE SHEET-DESHMUKH Charge sheet in Anvay Naik case to be filed soon: Deshmukh Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said a charge sheet will soon be filed in the architect-interior designer Anvay Naik suicide case in which journalist Arnab Goswami is an accused. . BOM11 MH-NAVY-MIG-SEARCH Search on for pilot missing in MiG-29K crash: Indian Navy Mumbai: The search is still on for pilot Cdr Nishant Singh who has been missing since an MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian sea, a Western Naval Command spokesperson said on Saturday.