. BOM11 MH-NAVY-MIG-SEARCH Search on for pilot missing in MiG-29K crash: Indian Navy Mumbai: The search is still on for pilot Cdr Nishant Singh who has been missing since an MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian sea, a Western Naval Command spokesperson said on Saturday..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 17:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM9 PM-VACCINE-2ND LD AHMEDABAD Guj: Modi reviews vaccine development at Zydus Cadila facility Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, as he began his three-city visit to review ongoing coronavirus vaccine development work. .

BOM10 MH-CHARGE SHEET-DESHMUKH Charge sheet in Anvay Naik case to be filed soon: Deshmukh Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said a charge sheet will soon be filed in the architect-interior designer Anvay Naik suicide case in which journalist Arnab Goswami is an accused. . BOM11 MH-NAVY-MIG-SEARCH Search on for pilot missing in MiG-29K crash: Indian Navy Mumbai: The search is still on for pilot Cdr Nishant Singh who has been missing since an MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian sea, a Western Naval Command spokesperson said on Saturday.

Latest News

Two killed, five injured in early-hour road accident in Bulandshahr: Police

Two men of a family were killed and five others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle near here on early Saturday morning, said police. Those killed in the accident were identified as Hari...

PM reviews vaccine work in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there. The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the day-long visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the...

India, Lanka and Maldives agree to bolster maritime security cooperation

Top security officials of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives on Saturday agreed to further strengthen cooperation and ensure peace in the region for common benefit as they took stock of the current maritime security environment in the region...

Chirag downplays BJP fielding Sushil Modi for seat won by Ram Vilas Paswan

Cold-shouldered by the BJP in the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar, LJP president Chirag Paswan said on Saturday that it belonged to the saffron party which was free to take a decision about whom to field. The seat had fallen vaca...
