Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fake marksheets racket busted, 3 held

The Vadodara Police have unearthed a racket where students, who have not cleared class 10 and 12 examinations, were provided with fake marksheets and attempt certificates.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 28-11-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 17:49 IST
Fake marksheets racket busted, 3 held
Vadodara Police arrested a gang that provided fake mark sheets and University degrees (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Vadodara Police have unearthed a racket where students, who have not cleared class 10 and 12 examinations, were provided with fake marksheets and attempt certificates. Police have apprehended three persons for allegedly making fake degree certificates of various universities. In all, the gang provided fake mark sheets of 12 different universities across the country, Vadodara Police informed.

"The racket of providing fake marksheets and degrees from several universities had been running for the past 7 to 8 years," police mentioned in the statement, adding that they have also recovered some documents and computers. The police are investigating details of various other people involved in this racket and will also probe if anyone from these universities was also involved in the scam.

The fake degrees racket came to light when the prevention of crime branch made three more arrests after the alleged kingpin Dilip Mohite was nabbed by the Gotri police a few days ago. Earlier, the cops had raided the Blue Diamond Complex in the Fatehgunj area of Vadodara and recovered 500 bogus degree certificates. A computer was also seized. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow opens its biggest outdoor ice rink for winter amid pandemic

Across town one ice rink has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital, but some Moscow residents took to the ice late on Friday as the citys biggest outdoor rink opened for winter during the pandemic. The rink in the Soviet-era VDNKh amuseme...

Science News Roundup: Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry officialRussia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russi...

Two killed, five injured in early-hour road accident in Bulandshahr: Police

Two men of a family were killed and five others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle near here on early Saturday morning, said police. Those killed in the accident were identified as Hari...

PM reviews vaccine work in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there. The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the day-long visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020