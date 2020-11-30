Centre calls all-party meeting on Dec 4 to discuss COVID-19 situation

The Government of India has called an all-party meeting of floor leaders in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on December 4 to discuss the COVID-19 situation, sources said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held virtual meetings with 3 teams- Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Pune, Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad- that are working on developing and manufacturing coronavirus vaccine.

On November 24, the Prime Minister held a meeting with chief ministers of various states over the pandemic situation. India's coronavirus tally breached the 94-lakh mark after 38,772 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Monday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,31,692 including 4,46,952 active cases and 88,47,600 recoveries. With 443 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,139. (ANI)