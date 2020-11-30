Left Menu
Development News Edition

No separate flag, constitution: Ravi on Naga political issue

In his message to the people on the eve of 58th Statehood Day, Ravi, the interlocutor for the Naga peace process, said the essence of India is its unity in diversity, on the demand for integration of Naga inhabited areas in other states, especially Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. "The Indian national flag and Constitution are the pride of the people of India.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:11 IST
No separate flag, constitution: Ravi on Naga political issue

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi on Monday made it clear that there would be no separate flag and constitution, amid persistent demand for these by the NSCN(IM) to achieve a solution to the Naga political issue. In his message to the people on the eve of 58th Statehood Day, Ravi, the interlocutor for the Naga peace process, said the essence of India is its unity in diversity, on the demand for integration of Naga inhabited areas in other states, especially Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

"The Indian national flag and Constitution are the pride of the people of India. The Government of India is absolutely clear that there is and there shall be only one national flag and Constitution in India," said Ravi. Anyone talking anything contrary is peddling preposterous lies, he said "They are trying to confuse and mislead the people," he added.

Multitudes of ethnicities, languages, cultures and cuisine enrich this beautiful country -- from Kerala to Kashmir and Kohima to Kutch, he said. "The territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Union of India are supreme. The Government of India has never ever talked, much less negotiated with anyone on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country. Any misadventure to disintegrate this great nation shall not be tolerated," he asserted.

Maintaining that Nagaland currently stands at the crossroads of history, Ravi said the right decision taken will determine the future and the destiny of the coming generations. With common understanding having been reached on all the issues and conclusion of talks on October 31, 2019, the people of Nagaland are anxiously waiting for the new dawn, he said.

Ravi, without taking any names, lamented that there are some people who are standing as a roadblock to the aspirations of the people of Nagaland. See the writings on the wall, come out of the make- believe echo-chamber and listen to the voice of the people and in a true democratic spirit respect their wishes, he urged them.

The governor called upon the people of the state to commit to reclaim the state from violence and desolation and restore the glories it deserves. Ravi said that the statehood day is celebrated with all the gaiety and cultural splendour amid the Hornbill Festival, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, it could not be done at that scale.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Congress races to avoid December government shutdown amid pandemic

The U.S. Congress on Monday began a two-week sprint to rescue the federal government from a possible shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the first major test since the election of whether Republicans and Democrats intend to cooperate.Go...

South Korea reports bird flu outbreak on duck farm -OIE

South Korea has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu on a duck farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Monday. The outbreak, which occurred in the town of Girin-...

Sterling heads higher on hopes of a Brexit trade deal

Sterling gained on Monday as traders clung to hopes that Britain and the European Union will soon seal a long-awaited Brexit trade deal. The United Kingdom exits the EUs orbit on Dec. 31, when a transition period of informal membership ends...

Euro zone government bond yields tick up, German inflation falls

Euro zone government bond yields ticked up on Monday as traders mostly ignored Modernas application for U.S. and EU emergency use for its COVID-19 vaccine and focused on the next moves of the European Central Bank to fight low inflation. Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020