Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steel cutting ceremony of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts held at CSL

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) said it signed the contract for construction and supply of eight ASWSWCs for the Navy on April 30, 2019 in a competitive bidding process. The order value for the eight vessels is Rs 6,311 crore.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:56 IST
Steel cutting ceremony of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts held at CSL
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

As part of the initial phase of the vessel building process, the steel cutting ceremony of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASWSWCs) for the Indian Navy was held on Tuesday at the Cochin Shipyard Limited here. Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy, Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar declared through video conference the commencement of steel cutting of first steel plate for Ship No BY 523 in the presence of top officials of Indian Navy and CSL, a CSL release said.

The steel cutting ceremony is one of the initial milestones in the vessel construction process. Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) said it signed the contract for construction and supply of eight ASWSWCs for the Navy on April 30, 2019 in a competitive bidding process.

The order value for the eight vessels is Rs 6,311 crore. The project is to be completed in 90 months from date of signing the contract.

The ASWSWCs are designed for a speed of 25 knots and complement of 57 and capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters and coordinated ASW operations with aircraft. In addition, the vessels will have the capability to interdict/destroy sub-surface targets in coastal waters.It can also be deployed for day and night search and rescue in coastal areas.

The vessels will be equipped with highly advanced state-of-the-art integrated platform management systems, propulsion machinery, auxiliary machinery, power generation and distribution machinery and damage control machinery etc, the release said. These technologically advanced vessels are designed and engineered indigenously and will be equipped with various payloads to cater to the vessels functions.

Significant part of the payloads and solutions will be from Indian firms and these vessels once commissioned will showcase the countrys Atmanirbhar capabilities, it added.

TRENDING

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Boruto Chapter 53 deals with Momoshiki’s entry, Isshiki’s plan to use Boruto as sacrifice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women who escaped slavery turn anti-trafficking crusaders in India

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Dec 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S eparated from her parents, Jayashree Ponrajan spent most of her teenage years trapped in a form of bonded labour - forced to live and work in the spinning mills of sou...

Shell faces Dutch court as climate change activists demand end to emissions

Environmental activists took Royal Dutch Shell to court on Tuesday, demanding the energy firm drastically reduce the production of oil and gas to limit its effects on climate change.Seven activist groups, including Greenpeace and Friends of...

Sterling retreats from $1.34; Brexit negotiations enter final month before deadline

The pound briefly crossed 1.34 for the first time in three months on Tuesday, as market participants remained optimistic about the chances of a Brexit deal being reached, despite a lack of tangible progress in negotiations.The UK left the E...

Bosnia's 'Oxygen Man' brings cheer, and supplies, to COVID-19 patients

Miralem Sabic Mika, known as the Oxygen Man in his native town of Konjic, has become a local hero for helping coronavirus patients breathe easier and comforting them with warm words and laughter.Sabic, a 57-year-old war veteran, drives his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020