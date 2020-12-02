Left Menu
5 students killed as vehicle collides with truck in Assam's Cachar

The victims, all B.Sc students of NC College in Badarpur, were returning after their classes ended in the afternoon when their vehicle met with the accident on the Katigorah-Lakhipur Road, police said. Two students were killed on the spot, while two others were declared dead at a local hospital and another, referred to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, succumbed to his injuries on the way.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:57 IST
5 students killed as vehicle collides with truck in Assam's Cachar

Five college students were killed in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday as their vehicle had a head-on crash with a heavily-loaded truck, police said. The victims, all B.Sc students of NC College in Badarpur, were returning after their classes ended in the afternoon when their vehicle met with the accident on the Katigorah-Lakhipur Road, police said.

Two students were killed on the spot, while two others were declared dead at a local hospital and another, referred to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, succumbed to his injuries on the way. Those killed have been identified as Arif Ansari Laskar, Monjur Ahmed, Jafor Hussain, Salmon Alom and Gobindo Baishnab.

Angry locals blocked the road and prevented Katigorah's BJP MLA Amar Chand Jain from reaching the mishap site as he had arrived late. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

