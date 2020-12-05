Left Menu
Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Top stories from western region

.BOM7 MP-SCHOOLS MP schools for Classes 1 to 8 to remain shut till March 31 CM Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that schools for Classes 1 to 8 in the state will remain shut till March 31 next year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:04 IST
Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM6 MH-VIRUS-MUMBAI-POSITIVITY First time since March, Mumbai's test positivity falls to 5 pc Mumbai: Mumbai's coronavirus test positivity rate has fallen to five per cent for the first time since March, municipal commissioner I S chahal said on Saturday. .

BOM5 MH-COURT-ARNAB-CHARGE SHEET Accused ignored Anvay Naik's suicide threat: Charge sheet Mumbai: The charge sheet filed against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others in a 2018 abetment of suicide case says the accused did not pay heed to victim Anvay Naik's threat that he would end his life if his dues were not cleared. . BOM2 GJ-VIRUS-HC JUDGE Guj HC judge dies of cardiac arrest during COVID-19 treatment Ahmedabad: A sitting judge of the Gujarat High Court died following cardiac arrest on Saturday while undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital, doctors said. .

BOM7 MP-SCHOOLS MP schools for Classes 1 to 8 to remain shut till March 31: CM Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that schools for Classes 1 to 8 in the state will remain shut till March 31 next year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. . LGB1 MP-HC-MIGRANT LABOURERS Draw definite plan for labourers' rehab: HC tells MP govt Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to draw up a definite plan to rehabilitate the migrant workers who returned to the state after being rendered jobless during COVID-19 outbreak..

