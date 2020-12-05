Left Menu
If complainant is not satisfied with police probe, case will be solved by video meet at police headquarters: U'khand DGP

Police complaints in which the complainant is not satisfied with the investigation conducted by the district police will be solved via video conferencing at the state police headquarters, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Saturday.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Police complaints in which the complainant is not satisfied with the investigation conducted by the district police will be solved via video conferencing at the state police headquarters, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Saturday. According to a release issued by police headquarters, the facility will start from January 1 next year on every Friday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

The complainant and the Investigating Officer (IO) can put across their point in front of the (DGP), Inspector General of Police (IGP) Crime and Law and Order via video conferencing. In the conference, DGP, IGP, District in-charge, Police Sub-Inspector, Station Incharge, Investigating Officer, and complainant will be present.

Kumar said, "This facility will start from January 1, 2020. The matter will be looked after by me, IGP and another police officer. This will save the time of complainant and IO and the probe can be conducted within time." "It will also help to provide quick justice to the victim," he added.

Earlier the complainant and the IO were called to police headquarters to deal with such type of cases in which the complainant had to come to the headquarters from a far area. With this facility, both will not have to come to headquarters." (ANI)

