HC directs police to add home buyer's name in victim list in cheating case against builder

The Delhi High Court has directed that the name of a home buyer be added as a victim and he be examined as a witness in the cheating case against Rudra Buildwell Private Limited and promoters of Rudra Group of companies. Justice Yogesh Khanna asked the Delhi Police to add the name of Kapil Aggarwal as victim and record his statement in the case.

Aggarwal, in his plea through advocate Syed Urfee Haider, claimed that he has also been cheated by the builder as he had deposited money with the builder in 2013 and duly executed the Builder-Buyer-Agreement in December of that year, yet neither the flat was allotted to him nor his money refunded. Noting this, the high court said, "In the circumstances, let the name of petitioner (Aggarwal) be included as one of the victims in aforesaid FIR and his statement be got recorded under Section 161 CrPC as per rules. No further orders are sought in this petition." An FIR was lodged at Police Station Shahdara in East Delhi against Rudra Buildwell Private Limited, a Rudra group company, its promotors Mukesh Khurana and Babita Khurana.

Rudra Group of companies, which has several projects in Delhi-NCR. Mukesh Khurana was arrested on November 3 in an FIR registered by another home buyer Sunita Singh, in connection with Pavo Real Project of Rudra Buildwell Realty Pvt Ltd.

He is facing complaints registered by various buyers for delay in delivery of Rudra's Serra Bella/Pavo Real Housing Project in Indirapuram. Delhi Police had investigated his role in the alleged offences and a charge sheet was filed against him in the matter..