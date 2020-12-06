Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only PM should present Poland's EU stance, says president's top aide

Nobody other than the prime minister should communicate Poland's position on its European Union budget veto, the president's top aide said in an interview published on Sunday, amid conflicting signals from members of government on the issue. Poland and Hungary are blocking the EU's 1.8 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund over a proposal to link funds to respect for the rule of law, a dispute which threatens the stability of Poland's ruling coalition.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 18:21 IST
Only PM should present Poland's EU stance, says president's top aide

Nobody other than the prime minister should communicate Poland's position on its European Union budget veto, the president's top aide said in an interview published on Sunday, amid conflicting signals from members of government on the issue.

Poland and Hungary are blocking the EU's 1.8 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund over a proposal to link funds to respect for the rule of law, a dispute which threatens the stability of Poland's ruling coalition. Both countries, as net beneficiaries of EU funds, also risk losing money as a result of the dispute.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said on Thursday that Poland would be ready to drop its veto if EU leaders endorsed an explanatory declaration on the link between EU funds and the rule of law, but the next day Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the country's position had not changed. "In a situation of tense negotiations like we are in today, announcements on the negotiations must come from a single source. This source is Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki," the president's chief of staff Krzysztof Szczerski told state-run news agency PAP.

"No other proposal made by anyone else should now have a place." Private broadcaster TVN24 reported that the mayors of Warsaw and Budapest wrote a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemning their countries' veto.

"The point is to demonstrate that there is a different view of what is happening in Europe today," liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, a member of the largest opposition party Civic Platform, told TVN24. "If Poland were to pay the consequences for this completely irrational position of the government... let local governments at least have some of the money."

The dispute is set to come to a head next week, with the deadline for agreeing the 2021 budget due on Monday, and an EU summit taking place three days later. The possibility of compromise raised by Gowin, leader of Accord, a centrist, junior coalition partner in the ruling United Right coalition was in stark contrast to the uncompromising position set out by the other junior coalition partner, United Right, led by Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro.

Ziobro has warned against being a "softie" in negotiations with the EU and has said that anything other than a veto would result in a loss of confidence in Morawiecki, a member of Law and Justice (PiS), the largest member of the ruling coalition. ($1 = 0.8251 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Ogier wins seventh world title in eight years

Sebastien Ogier clinched the world rally championship for the seventh time in eight years after the Frenchman won the season-ending Rally Monza on Sunday.Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans, who had a 14-point lead before the final round in northe...

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says his bank accounts frozen

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui said on Sunday his local bank accounts appeared to have been frozen after fled to Britain with his family to continue his pro-democracy activities.Hui told Reuters via social media WhatsApp that bank accoun...

Incoming Moldovan president rallies supporters to demand snap parliamentary vote

Thousands of supporters of incoming Moldovan president Maia Sandu rallied in Chisinau on Sunday to demand a snap parliamentary election, accusing parliament of trying to sabotage her ability to fight corruption.Sandu, a former World Bank ec...

People from 2 MP villages fight over irrigation water, 1 dead

A 50-year-old man was killedand several people were injured in a clash over water forirrigation between residents of two villages in Sagar districtin Madhya Pradesh,, a police official said on SundayVillagers from Bajdega and Dhad, under Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020