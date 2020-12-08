Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran upholds death sentence against French-based journalist captured last year

Iran's Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against a dissident journalist who was captured in 2019 after years in exile in France, the judiciary said on Tuesday. Ruhollah Zam, whose Amadnews social media feed had more than one million followers, was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:42 IST
Iran upholds death sentence against French-based journalist captured last year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against a dissident journalist who was captured in 2019 after years in exile in France, the judiciary said on Tuesday.

Ruhollah Zam, whose Amadnews social media feed had more than one million followers, was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017. The son of a pro-reform Shi'ite cleric, Zam fled Iran and was given asylum in France.

In October 2019, Iran's Revolutionary Guards force said it had trapped Zam in a "complex operation using intelligence deception". It did not say where the operation took place. "Yes, the Supreme Court has upheld the sentence passed by the Revolutionary Court in this case," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a news conference streamed on a judiciary website.

Nour News, a news agency close to the Revolutionary Guards, said on Tuesday: "After traveling to Iraq in September 2019, he (Zam) was arrested by agents...of the Revolutionary Guards intelligence service and brought to Iran." The French foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Iranian officials have accused arch-foe the United States as well as Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia and government opponents living in exile of fomenting the unrest, which began in late 2017 as protests about economic hardship and spread nationwide. Officials said 21 people were killed during the unrest and thousands were arrested. The unrest was among the worst Iran has seen in decades, and was followed by even deadlier protests last year against fuel price rises.

Zam's Amadnews feed was suspended by messaging service Telegram in 2018 for fomenting violence but had reappeared under another name.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election

The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes those states made to election ...

Explore green hydrogen potential to boost Ladakh's economy: LG R K Mathur

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday stressed on exploring the possibility of using green hydrogen for transport, heating and lighting purposes in the Union territory. Attending a digital curtain raiser ceremony of the 6th India...

Business briefs 2

Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for Indias affluent and ultra high networth individual. The product is thoughtfully curated to provide a differentiated offering with global privileges and experiences a...

Trump lawyer Giuliani, suffering from COVID-19, to attend virtual hearing -source

President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, will attend a virtual hearing this week with Georgia lawmakers over Trumps flagging effort to overturn his election loss, a source said on Tuesday.Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020