Sharad Pawar meets Rajnath Singh to discuss proposed International airport at Purandar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar, a sub-district in Pune, Maharashtra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:48 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar during meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other officials in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Phto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar, a sub-district in Pune, Maharashtra. Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Pawar said that in the meeting with officials along with Rajnath Singh, he insisted on the need to expedite work of the airport.

"Met Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, Defence secretary & Civil Aviation secretary in New Delhi to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar. @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia#NewDelhi #Meeting," Pawar tweeted. "The Maharashtra government has proposed to set up new International Airport in order to reduce the heavy air traffic load at Pune International Airport. I insisted on the need to expedite work of the airport. @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia #Meeting," he added. (ANI)

