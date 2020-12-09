McConnell says Congress still needs path forward on COVID-19 aid

McConnell says Congress still needs path forward on COVID-19 aidReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:49 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that congressional lawmakers were still looking for a way to move talks on COVID-19 relief to agreement, a day after top Democrats rejected a new proposal from the Trump administration.
"We're still looking for a way forward," McConnell told reporters in the U.S. Capitol.
