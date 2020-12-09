Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM-WANI scheme will revolutionise tech world, improve Wi-Fi availability across India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme that has been cleared by the Cabinet will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve WiFi availability across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:58 IST
PM-WANI scheme will revolutionise tech world, improve Wi-Fi availability across India: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme that has been cleared by the Cabinet will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve WiFi availability across the country. "Historic PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme that has been cleared by the Cabinet today will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve Wi-Fi availability across the length and breadth of India. It will further 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living'," the Prime Minister tweeted.

There will be no license fee for providing broadband Internet through these public Wi-Fi networks. "No licence fee for providing broadband internet services using public Wi-Fi hotspots will massively encourage its proliferation and penetration across the length and breadth of the country. Availability and use of broadband will enhance incomes, employment, quality of life, and ease of doing business," as per an official statement.According to the government, the proliferation of public Wi-Fi will not only create employment but also enhance disposable incomes in the hands of small and medium entrepreneurs and boost the GDP (gross domestic product) of the country.The proliferation of broadband services through public Wi-Fi is a step towards digital India and consequential benefit thereon. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says defense secretary nominee Austin would honor civilian leadership of military

President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday his defense secretary nominee, retired General Lloyd Austin, would honor and respect the principle of civilian leadership over the U.S. military, even though Austin has not been retired from servi...

Agreement elusive on U.S. coronavirus relief as bipartisan group releases plan details

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still striving for agreement on COVID-19 aid, as a bipartisan group released details of their proposal and the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote ...

FACTBOX-Here's where Biden and Republicans in Congress might work together

Republicans in Congress are likely to try to block the more progressive elements of U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens economic agenda, including plans to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans, increase funding for childcare, and f...

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020