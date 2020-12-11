Left Menu
India a destination for good investment: Nitin Gadkari addresses virtual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference

Union Minister for Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that India was a destination with huge potential for attractive investments and urged people to invest in MSMEs in the country.

Union Minister for Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that India was a destination with huge potential for attractive investments and urged people to invest in MSMEs in the country. While speaking at the virtual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference, Gadkari added that with the world moving production away from dealings in China, India was the next best alternative.

"I request all of you to please invest in MSMEs doing an excellent job. You will get good returns. With huge potential, India is a destination for a good investment. We know that the whole world is not very interested in dealing with China at the moment, so the next alternative available is India. We have the availability of huge raw materials, talent and young manpower," he said. He also elaborated on what he called the four most important sectors for industry development - water, power, transport, communication.

"India has a lot of surplus power and are working towards more sustainable means like solar energy. Water is also available. Communication is doing very well and the country is moving towards 5G. Network connectivity has reached the village level. The road sector is also moving very fast. We are making 30 kms of roads per day," he said. He further extended his greetings to those attending the Conference, saying that this was a golden opportunity for them.

"We can create associations and joint ventures. We are ready to support all types of initiatives, and you can all expect good cooperation from the side of my ministry. Together with the help of all stakeholders, we can make India the number one economy in the world," Gadkari said. "I am confident that we will soon achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," the minister said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

