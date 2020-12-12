Left Menu
Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. .BES3 MP-NAXALS MP Two women Naxals killed in separate encounters Balaghat MP Two women Naxals were killed in separate encounters with police in a forest area of Madhya Pradeshs Balaghat district bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:07 IST
Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM1 MH-PAWAR-THACKERAY Maha CM wishes Sharad Pawar on birthday,calls him MVA's pillar Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday greeted NCP president Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday, describing him as the pillar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. .

BES3 MP-NAXALS MP: Two women Naxals killed in separate encounters Balaghat (MP): Two women Naxals were killed in separate encounters with police in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. . BES10 MP-FIRING BOY Celebratory firing during MP marriage kills 12-year-old boy Rajgarh (MP): A 12-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing at a marriage function in Laharchi village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said..

U'khand: COVID officer to be deployed for Kumbh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday asked officials to deploy a special COVID officer for 2021 Haridwar Kumbh Mela. Reviewing preparations for the event, Rawat authorised Kumbh mela officials and the Garhwal commiss...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocksFor more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back t...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes five genes linked to severe diseaseThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and...

Guj property feud: Siblings throw acid on woman, her 3 kids

Three children in the 5-14 age group and their mother were injured on Saturday in an acid attack allegedly carried out by two siblings over a property dispute in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said. The victims were asleep at 5am when the acc...
