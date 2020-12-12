Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM1 MH-PAWAR-THACKERAY Maha CM wishes Sharad Pawar on birthday,calls him MVA's pillar Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday greeted NCP president Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday, describing him as the pillar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. .

BES3 MP-NAXALS MP: Two women Naxals killed in separate encounters Balaghat (MP): Two women Naxals were killed in separate encounters with police in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. . BES10 MP-FIRING BOY Celebratory firing during MP marriage kills 12-year-old boy Rajgarh (MP): A 12-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing at a marriage function in Laharchi village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said..