Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supplementary statement of expenditure tabled in both Houses of Maharashtra legislature

Maharashtra government Finance Department's Supplementary Statement of Expenditure 2020-21 was tabled in both Houses of Maharashtra Legislature on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 13:52 IST
Supplementary statement of expenditure tabled in both Houses of Maharashtra legislature
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the legislature on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government Finance Department's Supplementary Statement of Expenditure 2020-21 was tabled in both Houses of Maharashtra Legislature on Monday.

The state government also tabled Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state.

Shakti Bill is drafted on lines of Andhra's Disha Act. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

About 2,000 shops shut seeking steps to stop elephant menace

Nearly 2,000 shops downed shutters on Monday in Gudalur area of Nilgiris district, demanding an end to elephant menace which had led to the killing of people in the last five days. The shops in Pandalur, Nagudani, Devala, Cherampad and near...

Prior EC for industries: NGT issues show cause notice to Centre, Haryana govt

The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the Centre and the Haryana government to show cause why the order allowing manufacturers of formaldehyde to operate without prior environmental clearance be not stayed. A bench headed by NGT ...

Increase testing in districts where COVID infection numbers are high: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expects the AAP government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in those districts of the national capital where the infection numbers are high. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasa...

Ireland may need to reimpose COVID-19 curbs in January, PM says

Ireland may need to reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions in January, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday, after health chiefs warned that cases may be rising again following the reopening of most of the economy in the last two weeks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020