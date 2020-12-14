Supplementary statement of expenditure tabled in both Houses of Maharashtra legislature
Maharashtra government Finance Department's Supplementary Statement of Expenditure 2020-21 was tabled in both Houses of Maharashtra Legislature on Monday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 13:52 IST
The state government also tabled Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state.
Shakti Bill is drafted on lines of Andhra's Disha Act. (ANI)