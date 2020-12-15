Tripura: Ganja worth around Rs 1 crore seized; two arrested

Police have arrested two persons and seized ganja worth around Rs 1 crore in Teliamura area of Khowai district.

The seizure and arrest were made on Monday.

Teliamura DSP (Traffic) Sona Charan Jamatia said, "The contraband was being transported to Assam from Agartala". (ANI)

