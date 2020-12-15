Left Menu
Tripura: Ganja worth around Rs 1 crore seized; two arrested

Police have arrested two persons and seized ganja worth around Rs 1 crore in Teliamura area of Khowai district.

ANI | Khowai (Tripura) | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:37 IST
A visual of the accused with seized Ganja in Khowai in Tripura. . Image Credit: ANI

The seizure and arrest were made on Monday.

Teliamura DSP (Traffic) Sona Charan Jamatia said, "The contraband was being transported to Assam from Agartala". (ANI)

