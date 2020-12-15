Denmark to extend lockdown measures to entire country - TV2

Denmark to extend lockdown measures to entire country - TV2Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:19 IST
The Danish government will extend current coronavirus lockdown measures to the entire country, broadcaster TV2 reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
The measures, which were implemented last week in parts of Denmark, include shutting bars, restaurants and museums following signs of a rapid rise in infections.
