U.S. Senate's McConnell wants a government spending bill with coronavirus aid attached
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday lawmakers won't leave Washington this year until they have agreed on a fresh package of coronavirus relief. McConnell told reporters that he hopes lawmakers can produce a government spending bill with the coronavirus aid attached to it. no matter how long it takes," the Republican senator said.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:54 IST
McConnell told reporters that he hopes lawmakers can produce a government spending bill with the coronavirus aid attached to it. "We're going to stay here until we get a COVID package ... no matter how long it takes," the Republican senator said.
