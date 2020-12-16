Man bludgeoned to death by nephew in Rajasthan

A 50-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a stone by his nephew during a scuffle between the two in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late on Tuesday night in Kaloni village under Shahabad police station of Baran, they said.

The victim, Shravan Kumar Bhalai, was a native of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district and was living with his maternal grandfather for the last 10 years. The accused, Sunil, 24, also stayed in the same house, the police said. Bhalai shared a strained relationship with Sunil. They often got into arguments and scuffles with each other, they said.

On Tuesday night, too, the two got into a heated argument followed by a scuffle after consuming liquor and Sunil hit Bhalai with a stone, killing him on the spot, they added. Later, the accused told his family members that he had killed his uncle. After receiving information about the incident, the police recovered the body from the spot, the police said.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sunil, who is absconding, they said. Bhalai's body was handed over to his family members on Wednesday morning after a post-mortem examination, they said.