Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia dismisses media reports outing Navalny's alleged poisoners as 'amusing' reading

Russia on Wednesday rejected the findings of a joint media investigation that said it had identified Russian state security assassins behind the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, describing it as an "amusing" read.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:23 IST
Russia dismisses media reports outing Navalny's alleged poisoners as 'amusing' reading
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Wednesday rejected the findings of a joint media investigation that said it had identified Russian state security assassins behind the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, describing it as an "amusing" read. "We're already used to the fact that the United States and other Western countries make new accusations against Russia in the media, be it about hackers or revelations about the double or even triple poisoning of Navalny," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"It's amusing to read these news items," Lavrov added during a news conference in Zagreb alongside his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman. Navalny on Monday declared his poisoning case solved after a joint media inquiry said it had identified a team of assassins from Russia's FSB security service as his would-be killers who had stalked him for years.

It said FSB operatives "that have specialised training in chemical weapons, chemistry and medicine" secretly followed Navalny around Russia for the last four years more than 37 times. The investigation was carried out by Bellingcat and Russian media outlet The Insider in cooperation with CNN and the German newsmagazine Der Spiegel.

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected any suggestion that Russian authorities tried to kill Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics. Navalny, 44, suddenly fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow in August. He was airlifted for medical treatment to Germany, where he continues to undergo rehabilitation.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suvendu holds meeting with disgruntled TMC leaders

Hours after he resigned as MLA, rebel TMC leader Suvedu Adhikari Wednesday held a closed door meeting with disgruntled leaders of the party including senior MP Sunil Mandal and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari here, sources said. Th...

Polish medics could receive coronavirus vaccine this month

Medical staff in Poland could start being vaccinated against COVID-19 this month, the prime ministers top aide, Michal Dworczyk, said on Wednesday.The European Medicines Agency EMA, which is set to speed up its approval process, said an exp...

Maha road rage case: Ex-MLA gets police custody till Dec 18

A court in Pune city of Maharashtra on Wednesday remanded former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav, who was arrested in a road rage case, to police custody till Friday. Jadhav and a woman accompanying him were booked on the charge of attempt to murde...

Egyptian potters using Nile mud seek to protect their craft

For generations, potters in the village of El Nazla have taken mud carried by the River Nile to craft their wares by hand, using techniques they say date back to Ancient Egypt. But they say they are now struggling to preserve their craft ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020