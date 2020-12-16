Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia jails Jehovah's Witness for six years - lawyer

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:17 IST
Russia jails Jehovah's Witness for six years - lawyer

A Russian court in Siberia jailed a Jehovah's Witness adherent for six years on Wednesday after finding him guilty of extremist activity, his lawyer said, part of a crackdown on the religious group.

Jehovah's Witnesses have been under pressure for years in Russia, where the dominant Orthodox Church is championed by President Vladimir Putin. Masked law enforcement officers carried out mass raids on the religion's adherents in Russia last month. Yuriy Savelyev, 66, was sentenced by a court in Novosibirsk, around 1,740 miles (2,800 km) east of Moscow, his lawyer, Vitaliy Svintsov, told Reuters. Svintsov said Savelyev would appeal the decision.

The court confirmed the ruling on its website. "Convicting Yuriy, a peaceful 66-year-old Christian, to six years in prison is patently absurd," said Jarrod Lopes, a U.S.-based spokesman for the group.

"It also defies international human rights norms, which is why the European Union, Britain, the United States and the United Nations have repeatedly called on Russia to stop the systematic persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses." Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence Savelyev to eight years in prison, Lopes added.

Russia's Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that the group was an "extremist" organisation and ordered it to disband, a decision that was followed by a crackdown which has seen dozens of adherents jailed and hundreds hit with criminal charges. Jehovah's Witnesses are a Christian denomination known for door-to-door preaching, close Bible study, and rejection of military service and blood transfusions. (Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish medics could receive coronavirus vaccine this month

Medical staff in Poland could start being vaccinated against COVID-19 this month, the prime ministers top aide, Michal Dworczyk, said on Wednesday.The European Medicines Agency EMA, which is set to speed up its approval process, said an exp...

Raigad court takes cognizance of charge-sheet against Arnab

A court in Raigad district on Wednesday took cognizance of a charge-sheet filed against television journalist Arnab Goswami and two others in an abetment of suicide case and asked the trio to appear before it on January 7. Earlier this mont...

Nitish thanks Bhutan King for congratulatory message

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister of the neighbouring country Lotay Tshering for their greetings after Kumar was elected as the chief minister of the state f...

Suvendu holds meeting with disgruntled TMC leaders

Hours after he resigned as MLA, rebel TMC leader Suvedu Adhikari Wednesday held a closed door meeting with disgruntled leaders of the party including senior MP Sunil Mandal and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari here, sources said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020